Coat exchange for Barnardos

To keep warm and stylish this winter fashion retailer Evans and Barnardo’s in Mid-Ulster have joined together to launch a coat exchange to raise money for the children’s charity.

Shoppers who donate a pre-loved coat to any Barnardo’s store before December 24 will receive a unique £10 off voucher to spend on their new season wardrobe at Evans, in-store or online at evans.co.uk.

Coats received by Barnardo’s will be re-sold or recycled to raise vital funds to help support vulnerable children, young people and families.

Director of Barnardo’s NI Lynda Wilson said: “The Coat Exchange is a fantastic initiative and we’re excited to be working with Evans.

“This opportunity will not only reward those who generously support Barnardo’s but will also help support children and young people including those at risk of sexual exploitation and living in care.”

Evans Managing Director Fiona Ross said: “We’re delighted to be working with Barnardo’s on the ‘Share the Warmth’ campaign this winter and hope we can raise awareness and essential funds so Barnardo’s can continue to help transform the lives of less-advantaged children and young people in Northern Ireland.”

For more information about Barnardos or its coat exchange, log on to: www.barnardos.org.uk/northernireland