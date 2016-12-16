Helping to build social skills

Children as young as three had the chance to put their social brick building skills to the test by taking part in a Leog Workshop in Magherafelt Youth Centre.

Held recently by The Empower Project, The Brickx Club is a creative, social brick building for aged three-plus and the young people began their session with a Lego skill such as wall building, making cars etc.

Hundreds of mini-figures were built with all the creations displayed at the end of the workshop on a creation table with children encouraged to tell the story of what they had made. Every young person who attended also received a certificate for completing the Brickx workshop.

The Empower project is a five-year lottery funded initiative to support young people under 12, with Autism, Dyslexia or Dyspraxia, their parents and the wider family circle.

The project works in partnership with local organisations to address needs that they identify to support parents and children in their area and is led by Local community group (DADS)

Dyslexia and Dyspraxia Suppor, the lead partner, are supported by a project steering group which incorporates: NRC, Magherafelt Learning Partnership, Mid Ulster Council, Cookstown & Western Shores Area Network, Autism NI Mid Ulster Branch Stars, Magherafelt & Cookstown Volunteer Centre,