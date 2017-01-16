Road safety quizzers sought

Primary Schools across Mid Ulster are being urged to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz.

The Mid Ulster heat will take place at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown, on Thursday, February 9, from 10-11.30am.

This event, which is for P7 pupils, has been running for over 20 years and has received a major boost this year by being awarded a Department for Infrastructure Road Safety Grant.

The grant means that the quiz will be run across all 11 new council areas for the first time, including the full Mid Ulster council area.

The quiz is organised by Road Safe NI, which is a leading road safety charity, to promote awareness with primary school children, who are a vulnerable road user group.

The table quiz will cover both road safety, road signs and general knowledge.

The top two teams from this heat will progress to the Norther Ireland Finals which will take place at the Fire and Rescue Training Centre, Belfast, on Monday, February 20, at 7pm.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard said: “Educating children and influencing attitudes and behaviours towards road safety is vital; and the first step towards achieving this is to instil good road user attitudes and behaviours in our children.

For an entry form for your school, email info@roadsafeni.com.