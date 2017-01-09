Stepping out for Parkinson’s

People across Northern Ireland looking for a New Year’s resolution are being invited to join Parkinson’s UK in theirs.

Walk for Parkinson’s launches on January 11 and the charity has resolved to make it their biggest series yet.

They want to recruit as many walkers as possible for the events in Northern Ireland at Lagan Towpath in Belfast (June 18) and Antrim Castle (September 24).

Each walk offers a range of distances and terrains, so there is something to suit everyone from those looking for a leisurely stroll to keen walkers who prefer a bigger challenge.

Dave Clark, Sky Sports presenter and keen supporter of Parkinson’s UK is the Champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK, as since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s himself in 2011 at the age of 44, Dave has found that walking is a fantastic way to keep fit.

Dave explains: “In 2016, my resolution was to complete my own 200-mile coast to coast walk for Parkinson’s UK. It was tough but the feeling when I crossed the finish line was fantastic.”

All money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will be used to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure, as well as providing support and information for the 127,000 people affected by Parkinson’s across the UK. To find out more and to find a walk near you, see www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkforparkinsons