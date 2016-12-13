Search

Table quiz raises over £5,000 for charity

Relatives of Dougie Wylie who is suffering the rare brain condition, Isolated NeuroSarcaoidosis, pictured at the fundraising table quiz held in Moyola Golf Club on November 19 - Sharlene Hunter (sister), Eric and Barbara Wylie (dad and mum), Keith Wylie (brother) and Laura Gregg (sister). A spokesperson for the family have stated they were deeply overwhelmed with the turnout they had and the unbelievable amount raised - £5897.28. They have thanked Moyola Golf Club, Sam Crossett - Quiz Master, businesses who donated gifts for the event and the public. (Submitted Pics: by Jonathon Hudson).