£2m invested in Tyrone water works

NI Water has announced approximately £2 million is currently being invested in their Base Maintenance Water Investment Programme for County Tyrone. This programme of work, which got underway in October 2016 will improve the efficiency of various Water Treatment Works across Tyrone.

Local Cookstown company Profitec Solutions, in partnership with Jacopa and Mitsubishi have also been awarded a major contract to manufacture electrical panels, which will improve the performance and efficiency of the water treatment plants. The firms are currently installing panels at Glenhordial Water Treatment Works.

Many plants in Tyrone such as Glenhordial, Loughmacrory, Lough Bradan and Lough Fea will benefit from the significant investment in this ambitious programme, which has already delivered improvements to the water infrastructure. The project will improve the security of the local water supply, reducing the number of interruptions/bursts and improving local water quality.

Aaron Vogan NI Water Project Manager said: “NI Water’s Base Maintenance Investment scheme was set up to improve various Water Treatment Works that span the length and breadth of Northern Ireland. The latest technology employed will increase efficiencies to the water treatment plants, including cost reductions in running cost, and reduced energy use.

“Each project represents a significant investment in modernising water treatment facilities for our customers throughout Tyrone. The improvements will improve the security of the water supply and will improve water quality. We are looking forward to continuing to work with specialist local contractors.”