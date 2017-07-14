40th anniversary trek for Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club

The Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style – with a two day charity trek covering 100 miles!

The trek will take place on July 21 and 22.

Over the course of the years the club has raised over £450,000 for charities in Northern Ireland - a truly fantastic achievement.

This year the club has chosen to support the work of the MS Society NI.

Tom Mallon Fundraising Manager with the MS Society NI stated: “We are absolutely delighted to be part of this event. The Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club are a fantastic organisation and have raised close to half a million pounds to support charities in Northern Ireland. The MS Society relies heavily on donations and support from the public to provide support and to help fund vital research aimed at Stopping MS for good. We can’t thank them enough.”

The trek begins in Moneymore on July 21 at 9.30am, taking in Ballyronan, Randalstown, Antrim and Ballyclare before ending day one at Ballyeaston.

Then on July 22, the trek will head back home via Broughshane, Ballymena, Cullybackey towards Magherafelt and finally home to Moneymore.

Along the route, the charity will have street collections taking place and would encourage people to enjoy the spectacle but also to dig deep and donate.

Gary Borland, Secretary with the Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicle Club and the trek organiser, stated: “The two day tractor trek is the pinnacle of our club’s annual fundraising effort and represents months of preparation and hard work. With the unwavering support of our members, a generous and giving community and hard-working charities, we celebrate our 40th trek this year, having raised over £450,000 for charities along the way.

“The trek is an opportunity for our members to support great causes and get out and about on our old tractors, come rain or shine.

“This year we are proud to support the MS Society NI so that they can continue their excellent work of supporting people living with and affected by MS.

“We would like to thank Mid Ulster Cars and J and K Coaches for their in-kind support. Remember if you see our MS collectors out and about over the two days, please do make a donation. Your support can make a huge difference.”