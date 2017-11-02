A spooktacular Hallowe’en event for Mid Ulster area

A Halloween event took place in the White City area of Dungannon and residents living in the area were able to enjoy various Halloween themed games and activities, along with a bouncy castle and face painting for children.

The event was the brainchild of White City Community Association who put on the event to promote community engagement amongst residents and build relations amongst residents.

The Housing Executive provided over £3,000 through its Community Cohesion department.

Barbara Hughes, Chairperson of the White City Community Association said: “The aim of the event was to encourage a better community spirit, a deeper sense of togetherness and to have a positive impact on White City.”

“It was extremely encouraging to see residents taking ownership of the event, with all ages getting involved. We tipped our hat to the Harvest season with decor aplenty and adding some hauntingly fun Halloween happenings for everyone. There was face painting, a bouncy castle, a straw maze and some scrumptious treats for residents and the local community to enjoy.”

Michael Dallat, the Housing Executive’s Mid Ulster Area Manager added: The Halloween festival showcased White City as a vibrant community, whose residents are extremely proud for their area.”