Have you ever wondered if the robin you regularly see in your garden is the same bird every time?

Have you noticed different species in your garden in the summer that you don’t see in winter?

Where have they come from? How far have they travelled?

If you would like to find out the answers to these questions, and a whole lot more, then come along to Mid Ulster District Council’s An Introduction to Bird Ringing event on Saturday 8 July from 9am – 12.30pm at Traad LNR, The Point Road, (just north of Ballyronan).

The event, which will explore bird populations and movements, has been organised as part of the Mid Ulster Biodiversity Project and will be facilitated by licensed ringer Aidan Crean.

During the event Aidan will explain why birds are ringed, the important information it provides, and actually present a demonstration on how to ring birds and the equipment required.

You do not require any specialist knowledge or equipment to attend the event, but as it will take place outdoors please wear appropriate clothing, and although not essential, a pair of binoculars may be useful.

There are many benefits of ringing and what can be learned from it. While birds can tell each other apart, humans can’t! One robin looks very much like any other robin. Through ringing you can start to track individual birds. The ring is carefully fitted to the birds leg and has a unique number, so if the bird turns up anywhere in the world, it can be traced back to where it was first recorded.

Ringing aims to understand what is happening to birds in the places they live and how this affects population increases and decreases. This knowledge is vital for conservation. It also gives information on the movements individual birds make and how long many live for.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Ronan McGinley commented, “The bird ringing events organised by the Council are a fantastic opportunity for bird enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike to come together and develop or discover the fascinating world of birds and the true wonder of ringing!”

For more information or to confirm your attendance at the event please contact the Council’s Biodiversity Officer on 03000 132132 or e-mail: mark.edgar@midulstercouncil.org leaving your contact details in case the event has to be postponed at short notice due to poor weather conditions.