Anger at McGuinness headstone

Unionists have hit out at the inscription added to the headstone of Martin McGuinness, which was unveiled at an Easter Sunday event in Derry.

Etched with the words “Oglach Martin McGuinness, Oglaigh na h-Eireann, MP, MLA, Minister”, its unveiling was met with anger. DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: “The inscription of ‘volunteer’ along with the use of the Irish term for the ‘IRA’ are there as lasting testimonies to terror, long after the eulogies have faded, those who got carried away with some of the media’s attempted elevation to statesmanship can now see for generations to come what those closest to him want everyone else to remember him as.”

The memorial was unveiled by Sinn Fein deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald, as well as Foyle MLAs Raymond McCartney and Elisha McCallion. Mr McGuinness died last month at the age of 66.