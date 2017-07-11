'Anti-British' stickers removed by Mid Ulster Council

Dozens of stickers accusing nationalist controlled Mid Ulster Council of pursuing an 'anti-British agenda' have been removed by council workers in the Magherafelt area.
Loyalists are believed to have been behind placing the stickers on bins and lamp posts.
A council spokesperson said that they are aware of the illegal fly-posting of stickers over the weekend.
"We have subsequently removed a number of stickers from council property," said the spokesperson.
"We take all incidents of fly-posting very seriously, and are committed to keeping our District free from unsightly posters which have a negative impact on the look and feel of our towns and villages.”
SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney described them as "anti-Council" stickers. "This is very disappointing considering all the good work councillors and council staff do on a daily basis to improve the quality of life for everyone in Mid-Ulster," he said.