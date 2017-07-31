Appeal for help in finding beloved Cookstown cat

Have your say

Can you help a Cookstown family find a much loved lost cat.

The pet, named Willow, went missing from The Dales in the County Tyrone town on July 12.

Willow belongs to Valerie Sloss and Willow had been staying with her mum while the family were away on holiday.

“Willow is a three-year-old female cat who is very shy and missed very much,” explained Valerie.

Valerie is appealing to anyone who may have seen Willow to get in touch with her immediately.

Willow was a big part of family life and her disappearance has caused much upset.

If you happened to have notice a cat like her in The Dales area of the town, then please get in touch with the Sloss family as they want Willow back again.

Any sightings or information can be passed on to Valerie on 07817833241.

Her home e-mail address is val.sloss7@gmail.com