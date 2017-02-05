Appeal for witnesses to 'serious' Tyrone crash

Dungannon police are appealing for witnesses following yesterday afternoon's one-vehicle crash in which a motorcyclist was injured.

They would like to hear from anyone who a saw the green coloured Honda motorcycle on the Pomeroy Road, Donaghmore, at approximately 12.45pm.

The motorcyclist is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Sergeant Brady is appealing to any motorists who were on the Pomeroy Road between 12.30pm and 12.45pm, and who may have witnessed the collision, to contact police at Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 590 04/02/17.

