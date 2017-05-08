Ardboe runner races to the finish for Mencap

Emma Coney from Ardboe was one of more than 1,000 participants who took part in the 2017 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon and its associated events in aid of learning disability charity Mencap, the official charity of the event.

2017 marked the second year for Mencap as the official charity partner of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon. Money raised from this year’s marathon will go toward various Mencap initiatives, including a new family support service which will provide bespoke guidance to families across Northern Ireland with a child with a learning disability.

Mencap is also the official charity partner for the 2017 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon which will take place on 17th September 2017. To sign up to #StepUp4Mencap, visit www.belfastcitymarathon.com/half-marathon. To donate to Mencap or learn more, email fundraising.ni@mencap.org.uk, call 028 9069 1351 or visit www.mencap.org.uk/nifundraising.

