Autism NI Mid Ulster Support Group enjoy ‘Jungle’ fun

Autism NI Mid Ulster Support Group recently enjoyed a family fun day at JungleNI.

The morning offered families and friends a colourful carnival of exciting activities and an unforgettable ‘adventurous escape’ suitable for all abilities.

Autism NI - Mid Ulster Support Group enjoyed a family fun day at JungleNI featuring all kinds of activities such as segway rides.

Over 30 families who have children with Autism availed of the opportunity to participate in activities such as Archery, Body Zorbs, Segways, Climbing Wall, Pedaloes, Bungee Trampolining, Rodeo Bull, Llama Trekking and much more.

After exploring JungleNI the families came together to share conversation and enjoy each other’s company, and an appreciative mum said: “The day was really well organised, the boys loved it and overall great for the whole family”.

Autism NI supports individuals and their families, and campaigns to raise awareness of Autism within the wider society. A local charity, it provides life-changing services for the 30,000 people affected by Autism throughout Northern Ireland.

Autism NI’s Helpline receives over 3,000 calls each year, and Family Support Team co-ordinates work with over 6,000 families, offering information and advice, and early intervention services to those with a child with Autism

This zorbing is fantastic fun!

In Mid Ulster, Autism NI is providing much needed support to families with a newly appointed Parent Liaison Officer and two Autism Resource Officers working across the Northern Trust area.

Autism NI’s Family Support Manager, Kelly Maxwell said; “Today was a great opportunity to bring local families together from across the Mid Ulster area, in a fun and Autism friendly environment. We would like to reach out to those within the Autism community in Mid Ulster and welcome them along to one of our Support Group meetings.”

For further information please contact our Family Support Team on 028 9040 1729 (Opt 1) or email info@autismni.org.