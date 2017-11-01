Award winning short film set in Donaghmore up for new prize

A short film set in Donaghmore, which has been selected to screen at 14 International Film Festivals to date, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award at the Birmingham Film Festival.

Writer, director and producer of the film, Kevin McSorley, who lives in Killeeshil, said he was honoured that his film had secured the nomination for Best Short Film.

Starring Conor Grimes and Niall Cusack, There’s Something about the Virgin Mary tells the story of bar owner Johnny Davis as he struggles to attract customers to his empty village bar.

“Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is a fitting reward for my cast and crew, who worked tirelessly on long day shoots in Donaghmore to make the film become a reality”, said Kevin, who is managing director of Arcella Films. “I also want to thank Northern Ireland Screen for funding the film and for their steadfast support.”

The film, which is set in a bar in Donaghmore and the local church, has already won an Audience Award at The Shortz! Film Festival in Chico, California in July.

Five of the film screenings are in November: The Birmingham Film Festival, The Kansas International Film Festival, The Crystal Palace International Film Festival London, The Waterford Film Festival and at The Carlow International Film Festival.

The film was also selected to screen at: The Chicago Irish Film Festival, The St Patrick’s Film Festival London, The Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival, The San Antonio Film Festival Texas, The European Short Film Festival Berlin, The San Francisco Irish Film Festival, The Wexford Film Festival and at The Disappear Here Film Festival, in Ballyliffin.

Kevin has ten years experience working in broadcast television, has an MA in Documentary Practice.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/TheresSomethingAboutTheVirginMary, or https://theressomethingaboutthevirginmaryshortfilm.com.