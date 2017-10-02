Ballygawley honeymooner caught up in Las Vegas mass shooting

A Ballygawley man, on honeymoon in Las Vegas, has described how he managed to survive the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Ryan McAnenly, and his new bride, Grainne had just started their honeymoon when the attack happened opposite their hotel on the Las Vegas strip on Sunday night.

Fortunately, Ryan and Grainne, who were married in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh on Friday, managed to return to their hotel safe and unharmed.

In his last report on social media, Ryan, who works as a manager at MGM Group, stated that the entire street was in lock-down.

More than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor music festival.