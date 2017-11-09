Ballymena teen behind festive fair for MindWise

A Ballymena teenager is raising funds and awareness for mental health charity MindWise with a Christmas Gift Fair next weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, November 18 at Ballymena North Centre, the event has been organised by Chanelle Moore.



Despite her young age, the 16-year-old is no stranger to coordinating charity events, according to her mum, Martina Moore.



“She’s been fund-raising since she was 10; last year it was Barnardo’s, before that there was Gateway and Marie Curie [Cancer Care],” said Martina.



And MindWise, which works with those affected by mental health difficulties and social isolation, has a special place in Chanelle’s heart.



“She just wants to help people in similar situations and this gives her something to focus on,” Martina added.



Over 30 vendors will be present at this weekend’s fair, with items ranging from jewellery, homemade jams, and handmade decorations to flowers and baby blankets.



Those with a sweet tooth can check out The Cotton Candy Boutique and Ryan’s Choc Stop, while there will also be a tombola and ‘lucky duck’ stand.



Outdoors will be McMullan’s Mobile Farm and the Barista Coffee Bar, with arts and crafts activities indoors for younger visitors.



There will be a special appearance by the Fairy Godmother, who will be there with her Sparkling Fairy Factory enabling children to make items to take home.



The Christmas Gift Fair kicks off at 12pm running until 3pm.



Admission is free.