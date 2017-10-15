'BE PREPARED': Met Office issues weather warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for strong winds across Northern Ireland on Monday.

The warning is in place from 3pm to 10pm and comes on the wake of Hurricane Ophelia. There is potential for major travel disruption, potential power cuts, large waves in coastal areas and flying debris.

The Met Office warned: "Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected as well as some bridge closures.

"There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Flying debris is likely, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as large waves around coastal districts with beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties. This leads to the potential for injuries and danger to life."

The Chief Forecaster's assessment reads: "Ex-Ophelia will cross northern parts of Ireland during Monday afternoon and evening bringing some very strong winds to Northern Ireland.

"Gusts of 55-65 mph are likely across Northern Ireland with 70-80 mph gusts in the far southeast. A smaller area of very gusty winds is then likely to run across Northern Ireland from the west with 65-75 mph gusts possible for a short period of time in any one location. Both of these areas of very strong winds may well occur during a busy traveling period."