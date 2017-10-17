Benburb man disqualified after caught speeding at 111mph

A Benburb man, who was caught speeding at 111mph, has been disqualified from driving for two months.

Fergus McAnallen, 36, from Main Street, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was caught committing the offence on the A5 Omagh Road close to Ballygawley, where the speed limit is 60mph.

The court heard that when police stopped McAnallen, who has no previous record of driving convictions, he made no reply.

The defence solicitor asked in mitigation that the defendant’s early guilty plea be taken into account.

The solicitor added that McAnallen offered no excuses for his speeding. He was on his way to a pressing work engagement at the time, but did not propose that this was a suitable justification for his behaviour.

The court was told that McAnallen, who in 17 years of driving had not had a single penalty point, was the manager of a family business with about 20 employees.

His licence was completely essential to his work, as well as his extensive volunteering with a family charity and other charities.

The solicitor went on to say that McAnallen had ‘a sterling background’, and recognised that his speed had left him in danger of being disqualified from driving.

The solicitor hoped that with the defendant’s remorse and regret, and commitment not to speed again, penalty points would be a sufficient deterrent.

District Judge John Meehan said he could not give the defendant much credit because his speed was so high.

“Anyone speeding at 111mph should expect a disqualification. To impose any other punishment would give out the wrong message completely to other road users.”

As well as the two month disqualification, McAnallen was fined £250 by Judge Meehan plus the offender’s levy of £15.