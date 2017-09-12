‘Besieged’ neighbour’s house before assaulting her

A Ballygawley woman who ‘besieged’ her neighbour’s house before assaulting her has been given a three month suspended prison sentence.

Angela Monaghan, 47, from Knock Crescent, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault.

The court heard how on August 7 last year police were tasked to a disturbance in Ballygawley where they found the defendant leaving a property with her hand bleeding and in the company of her partner, who had blood on his shirt. Both were intoxicated at the time.

Police were told that Monaghan and her partner had entered the house, and after being told to leave, she had hit a male and pulled a lump of hair from the head of a female.

Police found items belonging to the defendant in the hall of the house.

The court heard that Monaghan went to her own home afterwards and refused to open the door to police while swearing at them. She claimed to have been the victim of an assault.

The defence solicitor said that apart from a few minor entries on her record, this was Monaghan’s first appearance in court. He told the court that the assaults emerged from a long-running family issue, which was now resolved.

District Judge John Meehan interrupted to say that the victim had been assaulted in her own home, and had now moved to a different town.

The solicitor added that the injuries were minor, and that apart from the psychological trauma there were no lasting effects.

However, the judge interjected to say that the removal of hair from the skull was a very painful experience.

The solicitor asked the judge to show clemency to the defendant and impose a community service order.

Judge Meehan said that such an order required a demonstration of remorse from the defendant, who had not pleaded guilty until the last possible moment.

Addressing the defendant, he said that this was an appalling incident of ‘you and your partner getting drunk, besieging the victim’s house and attacking her’.

Given the defendant’s late admission of guilty and claims that she was the victim, he said that only a prison sentence was appropriate.

Sentencing Monaghan to three months, the judge told her that she needed to understand that this behaviour was totally unacceptable, even when her temper was up and she had drink taken.

The sentence was suspended for two years, and the judge warned Monaghan that if she ever resorted to violence again, she would go straight to prison.

He also ordered Monaghan to pay a compensation order of £300 to her victim, who had moved from the village after the attack.