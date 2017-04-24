Blame Game comedians poke fun at Cookstown folks

Cookstown and its people came in for a bit of stick when TV comedy show The Blame Game, kicked off its new series in the town on Friday.

Tim McGarry, Colin Murphy, Jake O'Kane and Neil Delamere were at the Burnavon to film the first episode of of the award-winning comedy panel show.

Dan and the Pope's hat also got a mention

But along with the usual political jokes, locals weren't missed out with Dan O'Neill of the Clan O'Neill's encounter with Pope Francis in Rome featured alongside Cookstown man Paul Cosgrove's appearance on the final of University Challenge.

Read more: http://www.midulstermail.co.uk/news/cookstown-man-told-papal-tiara-suits-you-by-holy-father-himself-1-7922723

First shown on BBC One on Friday night and on BBC Radio Ulster on Saturday morning, the regular panel were joined by Scottish comedian Janey Godley as the gang lampooned all those they thought should be held to account.

Cookstown's status as retail capital of Mid Ulster wasn't off the table, but a new name was also added to the list: "The Las Vegas of County Tyrone" - thanks Tim.

Coosktown man Dan O'Neill's encounter with Pope Francis was discussed by the panel, which included Glaswegian comedian Janey Godley and The Blame Game team, Jake O'Kane (host), Tim McGarry, Colin Murphy and Neil Delamere

Poking fun at Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, the show's host went on: "Michelle believes there will soon be a united Ireland, but on the other hand Michelle also believes Cookstown to be the big smoke."

He also took a few swipes at the town's "looking good, looking great" slogan, saying the latter part must have been added after an afternoon in the pub.

Also on the show, was our story about the appearance of Cookstown man Paul Cosgrove's appearance on the final of University Challenge.

"A student from Cookstown made it to the final of University Challenge, sadly there were no questions about sausages, so he wasn't much use," said Tim.

"Paul Cosgrove is studying at Cambridge for a Phd D in nuclear reactor physics and we hope it goes it goes well for you Paul, just remember there is always a job for you in the Blue Circle Cement Factory.

"Paul's hobbies are swimming, drinking, coding and doing his Phd exactly like me, except for the swimming, coding and Phd stuff."

Read more: http://www.midulstermail.co.uk/lifestyle/student-is-pretty-thrilled-to-represent-cookstown-in-university-challenge-final-1-7896491

Brought up by Jake O'Kane, our story on "Dan O'Neill of the Clan O'Neill's" encounter with Pope Francis also got a touch.

"He got brought up to the front to meet the Pope," Jake said, "and the Pope took his wee hat off and put it on Dan's head, and said 'that suits you'.

"Now anybody else would melt, you'd be going 'eh, eh, eh, eh, eh'... Dan: 'Bless you father'."

And his reaction got a big thumbs up from Jake.

"Fair play to Dan, Dan's the man," he added.

See The Blame Game's Cookstown show here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08n1rvk/the-blame-game-series-11-episode-1