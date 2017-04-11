Brazen thief drank beer in Tesco store and urinated in front of police

A Dungannon thief who brazenly drank stolen beer and crisps in a supermarket before urinating in front of police and then going on the run for seven years has been given 120 hours of community service.

Arvydas Karpusenka, 39, from Killymeal Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how in 2009 staff at Tesco’s, Cookstown, alerted police to the defendant’s bizarre behaviour after he was spotted removing an electronic camera from the shelves and then walking into a changing room where he consumed four tins of Budweiser and two packets of crisps.

When police arrived at the scene, they observed staff chasing Karpusenka across the car park. During his arrest by police, the defendant, who was unsteady on his feet, began to urinate in front of officers.

Police discovered the camera hidden inside tinfoil within a bag he was carrying, while staff found empty tins of beer and crisp packets in the store changing room.

After CCTV footage was supplied to police showing Karpusenka removing the items, he was charged with indecent behaviour, theft and going equipped for theft.

His defence solicitor said that the fact that the defendant had consumed beer and crisps on the premises reflected the level of intoxication involved.

Although Karpusenka had originally attended court on a number of hearings, he left the country and returned to Lithuania, where his partner and two children lived.

He managed to secure employment in his home country and continued to reside there with his family until he recently lost his job, the solicitor told the court.

At that point he returned to Northern Ireland and had been helping to look after a relative’s children when he was arrested by police for the theft offence.

The solicitor said that Karpusenka accepted that he had consumed too much alcohol in the past, but now no longer behaved in such a way. The solicitor accepted that being caught in possession of a bag lined with tinfoil made the theft charge more serious for his client.

He added that the defendant was willing to do community service, but that there might be a language problem, which would affect his ability to serve such a punishment.

However, the judge said that the probation service would be able to work with the defendant in overcoming these difficulties. The judge told Karpusenka that he had made matters much worse for himself by attempting to evade justice for seven years. He ordered the defendant to do sixty hours of community service for each of the theft offences, and fined him £70 for the indecent behaviour charge.