Brother and sister ‘critical’ after Co Antrim collision

A brother and sister are critically ill in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

The incident happened on the Staffordstown Road near Randalstown at about 4.40pm yesterday.

Police said the boy and girl were hit by a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene. Roads in the area reopened this morning.

It is understood the pair are pupils at St Patrick’s College, Maghera. The school posted on Facebook last night: “The College asks you to pray for the brother and sister and their family over these next few days.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust this morning described their condition as “critical”.

SDLP Antrim Councillor Roisin Lynch also urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the two children who remain in a critical condition following this terrible crash.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of the entire community will also be with their families at this incredibly difficult time.

“This incident has shocked local people and I have no doubt that they’ll do everything they can to help.

“This is a horrific experience for any family to go through. I will be following up with local agencies to explore if there’s anything that can be done to enhance safety in the area.”

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to contact officers at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 740 17/01/17.