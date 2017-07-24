Burglars strike Coalisland victim on her head with a golf club

Burglars have struck a woman with a golf club after forcing their way into her home in Birney’s Square, Coalisland on Saturday evening.

Detectives have arrested three men in connection with the incident, and charged them with aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, possessing offensive weapon in public place and threats to kill.

The men, aged 17, 18 and 48, were expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The woman, aged in her 40s, suffered an injury to her head during the incident.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Cookstown on 101 quoting reference number 1082 of 22/07/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.