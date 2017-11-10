Burnavon winter craft and food fair

The Burnavon’s eagerly anticipated Winter Craft and Food Fair is back this year on the slightly later dates of Saturday, November 25 (10am – 5pm) and Sunday, November 26 (1pm – 5pm).

With free admission and high-quality handmade crafts, food producers and makers, it’s the perfect place to pick up all your Christmas gifts.

With almost sixty quality craft and food producers, there is sure to be something for everyone, with many regular favourites alongside a host of newcomers. Just take a look at the list!

Jewellery, textiles, ceramics, woodcraft, artwork, glassware, cards and delicious foods - this has to be the perfect one-stop event to make a serious assault on your Christmas shopping list.

Firm favourites of the Winter Craft and Food Fair, Grace Scott Pastel Paintings will return with new artwork for your perusal, as well as Oona Candles, Nana Burton’s Bottom Drawer and Lynda B Jewellery and Ceramics, to name but a few.

New to the line-up this year, we look forward to introducing a selection of crafters including; Moths on the Moon, Paperdove, Just Hats, Letter and Lime Design, Claire Newell Ceramics, Ella Roses Wreaths, The Gem Blossom and Pete’s Tea Time Treats.

Add to the mix a selection of candles, toiletries, glass and festive decorations not to mention a vast range of home-made foods including delicious jams, chutneys, seasonal cordials, cupcakes and bakes and you will find there is nothing missing, as you work your way through your festive shopping list.

Upstairs at the Burnavon is also home for the duration of the fair, to Bon Appetit with an extensive menu for you to sample when you take time out from shopping to relax and refresh. There will also be live music entertainment throughout the two days.

If you need any more reasons to visit the Winter Craft Fair this year don’t forget there is loads of free parking nearby and admission is free!

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton commented, “I’m delighted to welcome the Winter Craft and Food Fair back to the Burnavon, Cookstown for its 11th year. The Craft Fair continues to grow and improve each year with new crafters and products to look forward to. This year it will take place on the later dates of November 25 and 26, so please make sure to add the dates to your diary. You won’t want to miss it!”

To find out more about the exhibitors attending this year’s Winter Craft Fair please visit http://www.midulstercouncil.org/WinterCraftandFoodFair or contact the Burnavon on 028 8676 9949.