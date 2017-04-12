£9m development to provide 58 new homes near Dungannon

Almost 60 new homes are to be built between Dungannon and Coalisland as part of a £9m development on the Bush Road.

News of the development was released today, with work having already commenced on the first phase of the substantial development.

The mix of three and four bedroom homes are said to be suitable for all buyers

The Bush Property Developments Ltd project, which is to be known as Derrywinnin Heights, will see 58, three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes built on the site.

Dubbed a unique development, the company behind it said it has been designed to the highest standards and that all 58 of the properties will be energy efficient and low maintenance.

Western Building Systems has been appointed the main contractor on the project.

Declan McCloskey, a director with Bush Property Developments, said the commencement of the scheme demonstrates their faith in the market: "We are confident that there is a great deal of demand for homes of this nature.

"This development is located less than five minutes from Coalisland and Dungannon, and less than 10 minutes to the M1 motorway.

"These are ideal homes for buyers from all walks of life, whether first time buyers, families or professionals," he added.

"Demand for the first phase of the development has been brisk with more than half of the first phase of homes already booked. This demonstrates that the market is strengthening."