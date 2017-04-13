Despite reports, Dunbia staying put in Dungannon

Dungannon-based Dunbia meats says it not planning to move operations to the UK following a newspaper report suggesting just that.

Responding to a story in the Belfast Telegraph about Dunbia planning to move its NI operations to Great Britain in response to Brexit, Jim Dobson, Dunbia’s Group Chief Executive said: "The headline and implications of this story are completely untrue.

"Dunbia has no plans to move its Northern Ireland operations to Great Britain.

"The journalist who ran the story was told it was factually incorrect but chose to run the story regardless, causing our staff, farmer suppliers and customers undue worry and stress in the process.

"We are shocked by this disregard for the truth, and have requested a full retraction from the Belfast Telegraph."

On the back of the story, DUP leader Arlene Foster has also released a statement saying she had spoken to Mr Dobson, and that he assured her that the company is not planning to move its Northern Ireland operations to Great Britain.

"I welcome the company's clarification that it has no plans to leave Northern Ireland," Mrs Foster said.

"Dunbia is a major employer in my constituency with a supply chain supporting thousands of jobs. It is also a key employer in the Northern Ireland economy.

"During my discussion with Mr Dobson, I assured him that I want to work with business to ensure jobs are supported and our local employers are enabled to grow."