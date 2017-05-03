Maghera gets free WiFi

Visitors to Maghera can now enjoy free WiFi when they head in to town after the installation of a new system by Mid Ulster District Council.

The project was rolled out as part of the council's commitment to improving telecommunications across the district and help ensure the growth and development of a competitive retail sector by providing a positive customer experience.

Commenting on the latest development, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson, said: "The availability of free WiFi is fast becoming the norm for any sizeable town and this is positive news for Maghera, particularly ahead of the publication of a new development framework which will set the scene for future regeneration activity."

Maghera is the fifth town in Mid Ulster to benefit from free WiFi, joining Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt who already have WiFi in place.