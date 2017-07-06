Major upgrade of water infrastructure planned for Cookstown

NI Water is currently upgrading the water infrastructure and is set to commence work shortly in the Cookstown area.

The work will upgrade mains and improve the quality, reliability and security of the water supply, while reducing leakage and improving pressure in the area.

Work is expected to commence on the Moneymore Road on July 18, and will continue for approximately four weeks. Work will start at the junction of Cedar Heights and will progress as far as the Lissan Road junction.

In order to complete this work safely and efficiently, a lane closure will be in place for town-bound traffic with a diversion via East Circular Road and the Old Coagh Road. The work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum and diversion signage will be in place.

Unfortunately, on-street parking will be restricted throughout this programme of work. However, pedestrian access will be available at all times.

NI Water say every effort will be made to restore access as soon as possible each evening and we would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential programme of work.

NI Water and its contractor, Farrans Utilities, said they would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation and will complete letter drops in affected areas to advise residents of the work being undertaken. Traffic management and signage will also be in place as the work progresses.

Customer relations team can be contacted via Waterline on 03457 440088.