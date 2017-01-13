New collection from local brand

Earthed, a local luxury linen brand, will unveil its new collection at Showcase - Ireland’s Creative Expo, which runs at the RDS in Dublin from Sunday 22 to Wednesday January 25.

Earthed is based in The Upperlands and was launched by established Northern Irish linen manufacturer, William Clark.

The brand marries traditional techniques with modern design and technology to produce a stunning range of digitally printed interior fabrics.

The first collection to be unveiled is The Upperlands Collection, featuring seven striking prints inspired by the fluid movement of nature.

The annual show has established itself as a must-see trade event, attracting buyers from Ireland and more than 20 other countries, including UK, USA, Mainland Europe and the Far East, all keen to see the latest designs from Ireland’s top brands and craft producers.

Showcase, which was founded by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) 41 years ago, enjoyed strong growth in 2016, with the number of buyers attending up 7% to 5,300, and sales orders placed at the fair increasing by 17% to €21.7M, equating to a full-year sales value of €121.2M.

Showcase is an international launch pad for the 450 Irish designers, manufacturers and craftspeople who will be unveiling their new season collections across fashion, jewellery, home and giftware over the four-day event.

A particular emphasis is placed on new products to market, providing retailers with opportunities to discover and stock up on the latest design-led products, many of which are unique to the show.

For further details on the event or to register to attend, visit www.showcaseireland.com.