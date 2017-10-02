NI Water’s travelling classroom rolls into St Patrick’s Primary

Everyone’s favourite travelling classroom, the infamous Waterbus, recently paid a visit to St.

Patrick’s Primary School in Dungannon.

During the visit, the children were introduced to H20, a water drop figure and mascot for the

programme to help them learn about water and to understand the importance of water conservation. The children also learnt what can and can’t be put down the toilet through a ‘bag it and bin it’ activity, what NI Water does to clean the water and how sewage is treated.

As NI Water marks a decade of delivering what matters to communities across Northern Ireland in terms of water and sewerage services, the role of the bus has never been more important as we seek to promote the positive benefits of water for our health, the environment and our economy.

NI Water’s Environmental Education Officer, Anna Killen, said: “NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives. The Waterbus is a fun and interactive way for children to learn about the water cycle, why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource.

“The Waterbus is very popular with schools and we’re now booked up right to the end of the 2017/18 school year! We are delighted with the reputation it has come to enjoy as this goes to prove that the work we do on the bus is delivering what matters to today’s pupils and our future generation of water users.”

The programme is aimed at Key Stage 2 and designed to complement a key element of the Northern Ireland Primary Curriculum - the ‘World Around Us’.

A teachers’ learning pack, with further classroom activities is available to download from

www.niwater.com/education.

The Waterbus thought booked until June 2018 there is a reserve list available and there are booking for 2018/19 school year.

The Waterbus is a double decker bus, which has been transformed into a mobile education unit. It concentrates on many aspects of water and is aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils. It can accommodate up to 60 pupils at any one time.

On the Waterbus you will meet H20, Water Wise Super Hero and is friends Bob and Flo and their dog Soggy.

Pupils learn by presentation and demonstration about a range of water issues such as the water cycle, water for health, water sources, water and wastewater treatment, water conservation and water in the developing world. The Waterbus uses educational tools such as displays, games, models and DVDs.