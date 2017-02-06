Rotary club continues tour of the town for breakfast

On its continuing tour of the town, Cookstown's Rotary Club is inviting business people from across Mid Ulster to join them for breakfast tomorrow morning.

Booked at Brown Sugar, the restaurant is the latest in a line of eateries that have hosted the club while showing off their best Ulster fry.

Starting at 8am sharp, participants will hear from Hollywood Fitness's Niall, who will be grilled by Paul Creighton.

So far members and participants have heard from a range of inspirational local people going out on a limb to help their town, and include Carol Doey and Adrian McCreesh.

Niall will talk about how fitness can help businesses, and their staff.

Register to take part in tommorrow's breakfast at Brown Sugar by calling 028 8676 6664.

Everyone welcome.