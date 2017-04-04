Shut award-winning restaurant up for sale

Ballygawley’s Black Cat Restaurant, which not only produced award winning grub, but also an award winning chef, closed in 2016 and is now listed for sale.

In both 2014 and 2015 it won best Tyrone Restaurant at the regional finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards, going on in 2015 to scoop awards for best chef and wine experience.

The eatery also turned out an award winning chef in James Devine, who featured on Master Chef before going on to win 2016 National Chef of the Year in London.

The restaurant ceased operating from its premises in July 2016, but now the “exceptional” and “striking” Martray Lough-gazing Clogher Valley premises is being offered for sale by estate agents Joyce Clarke.

Boss Libby Clarke said the building, with its amazing views, has “endless possibilities”.

“It’s ideal,” she said. “And in a handy location... with great ambience.

“This is a beautiful property. It has been a popular location for many years in it’s many forms... coffee house, French restaurant, and most recently award winning Black Cat restaurant.

“The idyllic setting with views overlooking the lake are simply breathtaking, while it is just minutes away from the Ballygawley roundabout and A5.”

The former restaurant is listed as suitable for various commercial or residential uses, which would of course be subject to planning approval, but it has previously housed a coffee shop, and would even be a great place for a spa said Libby.

You can view the listing online at Property Pal at https://www.propertypal.com/32-dungannon-road-ballygawley/449106