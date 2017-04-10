Sperrins home up for architecture award

A spectacular home in the foothills of the Sperrins has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) annual awards 2017.

Tireighter Cairn, Park, Co Derry, which was designed by Broadstone Architects, is among six buildings across the North that have been shortlisted.

Ciarán Fox, Director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), said: "This year’s shortlist takes in a wide range of projects including housing, offices, restoration and public buildings. It is encouraging to see the high standard of architecture being achieved across so many sectors.

"We are fortunate to have such talented architects working in Northern Ireland and we’re working hard to create the conditions to allow that talent to flourish.” Shortlisted buildings will now be assessed on site by a regional jury with the winning buildings announced at an event in May.

The 2017 jury for Northern Ireland is made up of distinguished architects Alastair Hall (Hall McKnight) and Kieran McGonigle (McGonigle McGrath) and the lay judge is world renowned artist Colin Davidson.

Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.