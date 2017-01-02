Tyrone to host ‘Young Farmers’

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) is to host its second annual agri conference on Saturday, January 21, in Cookstown.

Titled ‘Inspire’, the event will be held at the Glenavon House Hotel and will comprise a mix of formal presentations, workshops and farm visits.

Proceedings will culminate with dinner on the Saturday evening.

“The event takes place at a time of tremendous change for agriculture in Northern Ireland,” said Robert McConaghy, chair of the YFCU agriculture and rural affairs committee.

“But with change comes opportunity, and it is this driver which will form the backdrop to the event.

“We want to enthuse and excite delegates about the tremendous prospects that exist as they plan the future of their own farming and related businesses. Regardless of sector, the event has something to offer every agribusiness.”

Robert continued: “Our conference is an event which will provide speakers with an opportunity to address all of the key drivers for farming moving forwards: market prospects, the future support needs of the industry and the absolute necessity to improve technical efficiency levels at farm level.

“As a result, it will resonate with farmers and stakeholder representatives of all ages.”

The day will begin with visits to three case study farms, all of which are at the forefront of their respective sectors. The farms in question are the specialist beef production business managed by the McCrea family from Cookstown, Moneyhaw Holsteins, Moneymore and The Jungle NI at Tobermore.

The afternoon will comprise a choice of four presentations. These will cover a wide range of topics from improving sheep margins through to the uptake of new technology. One not to miss will be the presentation on soil management, given by the truly inspirational Gareth Davis. He is a man with a highly contagious enthusiasm for this topic!

Massey Ferguson and The Ulster Farmers’ Union are the two keynote sponsors of the upcoming conference.

Robert McConaghy concluded: “I feel that all areas of this educational and enlightening day will give everyone attending a great deal of inspiration to face a new year and a new era in the agricultural world.”

The conference fee, which includes lunch and dinner, is £35 per head for YFCU members; £45 for Ulster Farmers’ Union members and £50 for non-members.

For further information contact YFCU on 02890 9037 0713 or to book click yfcuinspire.eventbrite.co.uk