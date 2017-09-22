Busy Bees’ garden is blooming marvellous!

Busy Bee Cross Community Playgroup in Maghera is delighted to declare their recently refurbished garden area open.

After much planning and work by the Conservation Volunteers in Coleraine led by Mr Kenny Henry, Project Manager the garden includes raised beds for planting and growing, a seated area for quiet reflection, an exciting mud kitchen in which the children can create some culinary delights, topped off with a roof garden for planting.

Funding for the garden was received from two sources.

Children in Need kindly supported the development of the mud kitchen, planters and seating in addition to essential gardening equipment.

The project has also been supported by the Workspace group through the Community Fund. The group would like to thank them very much for funding the purchase of the raised beds.

The Playgroup staff have embraced the development of the garden area as it will develop skills and knowledge of all areas of the Pre-School Curriculum.