Car chase leads to prison sentence

A Coalisland man, who fled from the police, has narrowly avoided going to jail for a string of motoring charges.

Sean Fitzpatrick, 22, from Pinebank Gardens, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to taking a car without authority, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to stop for police.

He was given a three month jail sentence suspended for two years and fined £400.

The court was told that the offences came to light after a police patrol on Ranfurly Road on February 4 noticed the defendant’s car pull into the nearby filling station and then make off back down the Ranfurly Road.

Police took off in pursuit, with sirens on and lights flashing. Fitzpatrick stopped his car on the Killyman Road, but when police approached on foot, he made off again, only stopping after a further mile-long chase.

When charged with the offences, Fitzpatrick told police that he had panicked and claimed that he had not stolen the car.

However, when contacted by police, the vehicle’s owner stated that he had not consented to the vehicle being taken.

The defendant continued to deny the charge, and claimed to have witnesses, however, he was unable to produce any evidence.

Fitzpatrick, who has a history of similar offences, had been given an 18 month probation order previously. The defence solicitor said that the car had belonged to a cousin.