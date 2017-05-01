Careless Cookstown driver refused alcohol test because he had asthma and a fear of needles

A Cookstown motorist charged with careless driving refused an alcohol test on the grounds that he had asthma and a phobia of needles.

Bill Lees, 26, from Claggan Road in the town, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone whilst driving and to failing to provide specimen breath and blood tests. However, he pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving.

The court was told that the offences occurred on the night of February 18, after police in Cookstown observed the defendant, who has no previous motoring convictions, driving a van whilst using a phone, and failing to look for oncoming traffic as he exited the junction at Union and Molesworth streets.

He almost collided with another car, which was forced to slam on its brakes, the court heard.

Police charged Lees with dangerous driving and using a mobile phone whilst driving. The defendant failed a preliminary breath test but refused to submit himself to an evidential test at the police station.

He told police that he had asthma and could not blow into the breathalyser. Lees subsequently agreed to have a blood test done, according to prosecuting counsel, but later refused.

At a later custody hearing, Lees told police that he had a phobia of needles, but had neglected to inform the police doctor on the night of the offences.

His defence solicitor pointed out that there had been no collision between the cars, as a mitigating factor.

Judge Gerry Trainor agreed to acquit Lees of dangerous driving after the defendant admitted to an alternative charge of careless driving.

The defence solicitor said that Lees had a fear of needles, which had forced the cancellation of an operation that had been planned for him in hospital last year.

However, the solicitor conceded that he had no physical evidence of the cancelled operation.

He added that Lees was a single, employed man, who had been driving since he was seventeen. He needed his vehicle for work and would now have to make alternative arrangements to and from his place of employment.

Judge Trainor gave the defendant credit for his early plea to the mobile phone and failing to give a specimen charges.

He fined the defendant £100 and the offender’s levy of £15 for the charge of careless driving. He also fined him £75 for using a mobile phone whilst driving, and a further £200 for failing to give an evidential breath sample without reasonable excuse whilst in charge of a vehicle.

The judge also disqualified the defendant from driving for twelve months, and allowed him ten weeks to pay the fines.