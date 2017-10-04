Caring Courtney organised fun day run for Barnardo’s

Cookstown teenager Courtney Davidson recently organised a charity family fun day and 5k run in aid of Barnardo’s NI Young Carers Service which raised over £860.

Sixteen-year-old Courtney who is studying Health and Social Care at South West College, is a young carer herself helping to look after ten-year-old brother Alex who has cerebal palsy.

Courtney has been involved with Barnardo’s for the past six years: “My support worker Allana from Barnardo’s is really nice. It’s just helpful to have someone outside the family to talk to. We meet up and talk about how things are going and I feel like there is someone there supporting me. With Young Carers we also get to go out on group trips to the cinema or the funfair and it’s just good to get out sometimes.”

Courtney’s run was held at Mid-Ulster Sports Arena and her family got behind her to make it happen: “Mum and I organised most of it, my auntie was the DJ and my uncle timed the run. It was a lot more work than I thought but we were really pleased with how many people came out to support us. Members of the Acorn Running Club also came along which was really good.”

Businesses contributed raffle prizes, there were also a number of stalls and the PSNI came along with their police branded off-road four wheeler for the children. Courtney was delighted at the support from the community with donations still coming in and she has plans to hold another bigger event in the future.

For further information about Young Carers, call 028 7963 1344.