Carols at Stormont raise hundreds for Charis

Hundreds of pounds raised at a Christmas carol event at Stormont has been presented to Mid Ulster’s Charis Cancer Care.

Organised by Mid Ulster UUP MLA Sandra Overend, Mid Ulster Carols at Stormont, took place at Parliament Buildings and involved a number of performers from the area.

Now Mrs Overend has presented the monies raised at the festive fundraiser at Charis, and has thanked all those who took part and supported the event.

“I was delighted to present a cheque for £830 to the Director of Charis Cancer Care, Imelda McGucken, at the charity’s fantastic Centre on the edge of Lough Fea outside Cookstown,” she said. “The funds were raised from Mid Ulster Carols at Stormont which I hosted at Parliament Buildings before Christmas and this event would not have been possible without the 300 guests and performers who came from across Mid Ulster to support the special evening.

“With so many affected by cancer it is crucial that the right support is in place for every stage of the treatment journey, and therefore I am proud to support Charis and believe it is a very worthy recipient for the monies raised.

“The charity provides fantastic help and support to those suffering from cancer and their families, and their exceptional work is well regarded across Mid-Ulster and Northern Ireland.”

Centre Director for Charis Cancer Care, Imelda McGucken said: “I am delighted Sandra Overend has chosen to support Charis Cancer Care with the funds raised from Mid Ulster Carols at Stormont. This generosity will help us to continue to provide much needed client-centred care to those suffering from cancer, their families and those bereaved with cancer.”

Speaking about the impact the centre had on them, a client said: “Charis was the missing link in my recovery, an oasis of peace and tranquillity. My wish is that every person affected in any way by cancer would avail of this fantastic place. Charis has changed me as a person, for the better.

“The integrated approach to counselling, complementary therapies, other services and environment provides individualised, holistic care that far exceeds the Gold standards.”