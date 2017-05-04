Cash stolen in Maghera burglary

Thieves have made off with a sum in cash from residential premises in Maghera.

The burglary happened at Moneysharvin Road and detectives are appealing for information.

Constable Mc Crossan said: “It was reported that between the hours of 9.00am and 12.00pm on Wednesday 26th April, entry was gained to a residential premises on the Moneysharvan Road, Maghera. As a result of the break in, a sum of cash was stolen.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Cookstown Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 483 of the 26/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”