Castledawson cake designer wins Wedding Journal award

A Castledawson cake designer has tasted success at the Wedding Journal Awards.

Gemma’s Cakes from Castledawson was named as Cake Designer of the Year.

Returning for the sixth year, Ireland’s Wedding Journal Reader Awards invite readers to vote for their favourite wedding businesses and suppliers.

The Wedding Journal Reader Awards celebrate the people, businesses and suppliers that excel in making wedding dreams come true and the best bit is, who wins is entirely up to Ireland’s Wedding Journal readers!

The Wedding Journal Reader Awards are Ireland’s leading and most prestigious awards in the wedding industry. Categories included bridal retailer, honeymoon provider, hotel venue, cake designer and much more.

Wynn Penton, Managing Editor of Ireland’s Wedding Journal commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have run the Wedding Journal Reader Awards for the sixth consecutive year, as ever, it is fantastic to see so much support from our readers in voting for their favourite wedding industry suppliers, their support is always appreciated.

“Our sixth year has been a great success and we wish many congratulations to the 21 deserving winners and our finalists.”