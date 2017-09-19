Castledawson firm wins energy award

A Castledawson building form has won a national prize for the best energy efficient project in the UK.

Setanta Ltd were celebrating after winning the award at the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) Awards on September 15.

Well-known for their dedication to creating highly energy efficient and comfortable homes, Setanta directors Mark and Neil Gribbin were presented with the Energy Efficient award at the national ceremony in London.

After winning the Northern Ireland award in March, the project, a new-build farmhouse constructed to generate no energy bills, was pitted against the best eco-friendly homes across the UK, with the firm eventually claiming the national title.

Setanta has been certified as a Passivhaus Designer which complements the company’s objective of creating zero-carbon rated and energy efficient homes for clients.

The farmhouse, located just outside Dunloy in County Antrim was designed to maximise the energy from the winter sun by utilising large glazed areas on its southern-facing facade.

Solar shading was then used to minimise the effects from the summer sun, limiting the potential for overheating.

Gribbin Construction was established in 1963 by Liam, Eamon and Joe Gribbin, their main ambition was building highly insulated timber frame homes.

Mark and Niall Gribbin, who worked as joiners for Gribbin Construction, picked up the mantle, establishing Setanta in 2000.

