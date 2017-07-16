Cattle rustlers make off with six animals in raid

Police in Limavady are hunting cattle rustlers who made off with six animals during a raid on a farm during the week.

The raid took place between Drumsurn and Garvagh.

Police in Limavady are appealing for information following the theft in the Gortnamoyagh Road area.

An investigating officer, Constable Hutchinson said: “It was reported that sometime between 8:00pm on Tuesday, July 11 and 4:00pm on Thursday, July 14, one bull, one bullock, 2 heifers and 2 cows were stolen from a field in the area.”

“I would appeal for anyone with any information or anyone who may be offered cattle for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Limavady Station on 101 quoting 1000 of 13/07/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”