Celebrate International Day of Peace at the Burnavon Theatre

To help celebrate International Day of Peace, Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with the Mid Ulster Clergy Forum will host a concert at the Burnavon, Cookstown.

The Peace Concert will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday 19 September 2017 at the Burnavon.

Featuring a diverse range of performers and local youth talent from throughout the Mid Ulster region, this concert running for the second year, will mark an important contribution to the global peace celebrations.

The audience will enjoy performances from the Traditional Music in Schools group with Donald Canavan, Ulster Scots Juvenile Pipe Band and Cookstown Youth Choir, to name a few.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The United Nations invites all to honour a cessation of hostilities during the day, and to commemorate the day through education and public awareness on issues related to peace.

Admission is free, but by ticket only. Tickets can be purchased by contacting The Burnavon Box Office on 028 8676 9949.

Also appearing at the Burnavon this month are five of Ireland’s top Country Music Stars who are all set to appear on the forthcoming ‘Stars of Country Show’ that will take place at the Burnavon on Thursday, September 28.

The show will be with Ritchie Remo, Stephen Smyth, Eamon McCann, Frank McCaffrey and Shawn Cuddy each set to showcase the biggest hit songs in the company of the fantastic Keltic Storm band.

The shows on a sell out run all across Ireland and the Cookstown show is set to be the same. Country music is riding the crest of a wave at the moment and this is a rare chance to see five top performers on one stage.

Tickets for the ‘Stars of Country Show’ are £18 and available at the Burnavon. The show will take place on September 28 from the box office on 02886769949.

Other up and coming events at the Burnavon include Cookstown Comedy Festival with Andrew Maxwell (who is the recognisable voice of MTV’s hit show ‘Ex on the Beach’). That show will takes place on October 6, at 8pm. Tickets £16.

Off the Kerb Productions presents in association with Cookstown Comedy Festival ‘Seann Walsh: One for the Road’ on Saturday, October 7

at 8pm. Tickets £16.

Audiences of all ages can re–live and discover the magic of the ‘Swedish Super Group ABBA’ Björn Identity Ireland’s greatest tribute to super group ABBA, who will be at the Burnavon on October 14 at 8pm. Tickets £16.

