Church set to reopen after refurbishment

Woodschapel Parish has completed a nine month refurbishment of St John’s Church of Ireland situated close to the village of Ballyronan.

The re-dedication of the church will take place on Sunday 22nd October at 7pm by Archbishop Richard Clarke, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.

This date coincides with the annual Harvest Thanksgiving Services which take place over that same weekend, and for which the church will be beautifully decorated.

The dates of these services are, Friday 20th October at 7pm, Sunday 22nd October at 12 noon and the evening re-dedication service on that Sunday at 7pm.

The church will also be open for viewing on Saturday 21st October from 10am -12 noon and 2pm to 4pm. All are welcome.

Heritage Lottery funding kick started the project while the parishioners, with the support of the local community and other funders, launched into a major fund raising campaign.

During the refurbishment, the parishioners made use of the Parish hall for church services were held.

The building work is now nearing completion and it is hoped that the conservation work undertaken will help preserve the church building for years to come.

The HLF funding also supported the development of the church’s website, an App, and information leaflets which tell the history of the church since it first opened in 1867 - 150 years ago.

For further details please see our website: www.woodschapel.armagh.anglican.org