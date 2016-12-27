Clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Cookstown

Cookstown police carried out vehicle checkpoints in the Fairhill Road in Cookstown on Boxing Night in an effort to prevent anti-social behaviour and inconsiderate driving.

It follows complaints from local residents about being unable to sleep at nights because of boy racers rallying on the road late at night and noisy revellers.

A PSNI spokesperson appealed to people to respect others and drive with care and consideration.

Mid Ulster District Council Chair Councillor Trevor Wilson told the Mail last week that people in the Fairhill Road had a right to live in peace like other residents in the district. He is hoping a meeting can be organised in the New Year to discuss ways of solving the long running problem.