Coaches given chance to reach new levels

Mid Ulster District Council is launching a new coaching education programme, aimed at those involved in sport at a grass-roots level.

Its ‘Reaching New Levels’ coaching education programme, in association with the Performance Lab, commencing this October provides opportunities for coaches, volunteers, leaders and officials to attain additional and/or new qualifications, that benefit individuals, teams, and clubs.

Recognising that many of those who would be interested are giving of their free time, many of the courses and talks within the programme happen in bite size sessions in the evenings and at weekends, and happen across the District from this October to March 2018.

Safeguarding, Child Protection and First Aid are three of the most important issues that grass-roots sports development organisations face, and courses available raise awareness of Child Protection issues in sport and introduce participants to the Code of Ethics and Good Practice for Children’s Sport.

A wide range of experts will also give advice on various aspects of performance improvement, covering sport psychology and nutrition.

The programme also focuses on improving skills for people with disabilities, with Disability Sport NI providing sessions on inclusive skills, and autism and sports coaching.

For more information and what’s happening at Cookstown Leisure Centre, Dungannon Leisure Centre, Meadowbank Sports Arena and Mid Ulster Sports Arena, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/coacheducation where you can download a full programme.