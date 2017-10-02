Coalisland GAA player reveals traffic accident ordeal in US

A Coalisland GAA player, who was given emergency resuscitation by police after being hit by a car in the US, has spoken for the first time of his ordeal.

Aaron Elliott, from Clonoe, said he was indebted to all those who had sent support to him in Philadelphia, where the accident occurred over a month ago. More than $50,000 has been raised to help with his hefty medical bills.

The 22-year-old, who moved to the US in March to play for Kevin Barry’s GFC in Philadelphia, spent more than two weeks in Abington Memorial Hospital after he was found unresponsive without a pulse.

With the help of the local police department, who provided CPR until the paramedics arrived, he started to breathe while still unconscious, and was rushed in for emergency surgery with a severe compound fracture leaving his elbow shattered.

Because of a blood clot, leak in the brain, and a fractured skull, the former Clonoe O’Rahilly’s player was placed under high sedation. He also had a collapsed lung.

An online campaign launched to raise funds to help pay Aaron’s medical bills and his intense rehabilitation - as the young player had no health insurance - has so far raised $52,000.

The young sportsman has now been released from hospital but is unable to fly home. His fundraisers have warned that once Aaron is released from hospital, he will require intense rehabilitation.